 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Gillette woman finds new purpose in life thanks to alpacas and their manure

Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

Newborn alpacas Chacha, left, and Churro gather with the females of the herd at Spirit Nation Alpacas in the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3. Heidi Nation, who has long wanted to raise the animals, got her start when a group of them wandered onto her property in 2021. She now harvests and sells their “beans” as fertilizer.

 Ed Glazar

Two years, ago, Heidi Nation was looking for a purpose in life.

Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

Tri Nation visits with a friend and fellow alpaca farmer at his property in the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3.
Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

Tri Nation visits with his wife’s alpaca stud at Spirit Nation Alpacas in the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3. Jason has his own pen because he tends to fight with the other males in the herd.
Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

A community poop pile in the grass at Spirit Nation Alpacas in the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3. Alpacas create community poop piles making it easy for owner Heidi Nation to gather it, which she then dries and sells as fertilizer.
Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

Tri Nation holds a bag of his wife’s Spirit Nation Alpaca bean fertilizer at their property in Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3.
Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

Alpaca beans pepper Heidi and Tri Nation’s vegetable garden on June 3. The beans, or poop, make perfect fertilizer.
Spirit Nation Alpaca Beans
Buy Now

One of Heidi Nation’s male alpacas at Spirit Nation Alpacas in the Oriva Hills subdivision west of Gillette on June 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.