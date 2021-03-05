March 4 fire

Firefighters work to knock down flames at a full-engulfed structure fire north of Gillette on Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy Campbell County Fire Department

Campbell County firefighters spent seven hours Thursday afternoon putting out a structure fire more than 13 miles north of Gillette near Camp Wildwood.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

