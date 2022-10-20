The ongoing dispute between Campbell County Health and the Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation over the Hospice House has been settled.
CCH will pay $3.5 million for the Close to Home Hospice building and Hospitality House, officially ending the two-year uncertainty over the future status of the once-vaunted inpatient hospice care.
The settlement was announced during the hospital board retreat Thursday afternoon in Hulett.
CCH had operated the inpatient hospice services in the building up until the care was quietly suspended in September 2020. Backlash followed once the community learned of the closure.
“We are excited to begin a new chapter for the building and a new chapter for the community," said CCH CEO Matt Shahan, in a press release. "Though the decision to stop inpatient hospice care came before my time, the skyrocketing cost of end-of-life care and the market shifts in demand still make inpatient hospice care financially unfeasible for a rural community hospital like CCH."
The two sides entered mediation in June to formerly separate their legal ties to the facility, as CCH owned the land and the foundation essentially owned the building.
“It’s bittersweet," said Nachelle McGrath, executive director of the foundation. "On one hand, I am glad to be done, I’m glad the foundation can move on, no strings attached. On the other hand, I’m really sad.
"In the 15 years of my career working for this organization, we built that place, we created an amazing facility for people to spend their last days with their loved ones, I’m sad that we have to walk away from that, I’m sad for the families and I’m sad for our donors.”
CCH will continued offering home hospice services, operating out of the bottom level of the Close to Home building. The facility saw an increase in demand for home hospice services in the early 2020 which then increased when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold that spring.
Check the Gillette News Record online and in print Saturday for more information on the settlement between CCH and the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.