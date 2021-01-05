Another five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon as part of the 26 latest deaths added to Wyoming’s total.
There have now been 36 COVID-19 deaths in Campbell County and 464 total COVID-19 deaths statewide since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.
Locally, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center continues to deal with its ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The facility has added five deaths since Dec. 11, bringing its total COVID-19 death toll to 14, said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokesperson.
As of Tuesday, there were seven active cases among residents at the local long-term care facility and 51 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Joslyn said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 11
- Number of probables: 402
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 99
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,878
- Number of active cases: 97
- Recoveries: 4,129
- Recoveries in past seven days: 139
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 36
- Hospitalizations today: 12
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 212
- Number of probables: 6,615
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,234
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 38,954
- Number of active cases: 1,542
- New deaths: 26
- Overall deaths: 464
- Hospitalizations today: 114
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,152 (1,099)
Natrona: 5,076 (1,541)
Campbell: 3,878 (402)
Fremont: 3,448 (565)
Albany: 3,208 (317)
Sweetwater: 2,941 (120)
Sheridan: 2,118 (488)
Weston: 394 (85)
Crook: 360 (30)
Johnson: 328 (202)
