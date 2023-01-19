The forecast in Gillette is showing more sunshine through the end of the week and into the weekend, with a chance for about an inch of snow to fall overnight Sunday.
A small system may start dropping snow over Gillette Sunday during the day and last through Monday morning, but it isn’t expected to bring much moisture with it, said Greg Richards, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
