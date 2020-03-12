Children in kindergarten through sixth grade may sign up to read one-on-one with a certified therapy dog at the Campbell County Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.
Each session is 15 minutes long in the Pioneer Room. Children can bring their own books and select one from the library.
