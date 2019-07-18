A hail storm that swept through Gillette on Wednesday afternoon caused damage to a number of homes and vehicles.
The hail started around 4:45 p.m. and lasted anywhere from 10 minutes to 30 minutes in parts of Campbell County.
Both the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about hail damage and even one possible tornado sighting.
Sheriff Scott Matheny said someone reported a funnel cloud forming at about 5:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Arapahoe Avenue.
The person who reported it admitted to not being a weather expert, but said the funnel cloud was forming on top of a hill and was worried it would touch down and become a tornado.
Police Lt. Chuck Deaton said that most of the police vehicles that were parked on the north side of town were damaged. Several windows were shattered, cracked, broken or a combination of those.
Several squad cars received body damage as well.
Windows of businesses on Gillette Avenue downtown were also shattered, Matheny said.
Meteorologist Melissa Smith with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said her office has received several photos and videos of tennis ball-sized hail from the storm.
Smith said that a lot of the larger hail hit the northeast part of Gillette and also the Lakeland Hills subdivision as well as Sleepy Hollow.
Another area where large hail was reported was behind the movie theater near Warlow Drive, Smith said.
Other parts of Gillette saw anywhere from small hail to golf ball-sized hail.
Smith said the storm lasted about 20 minutes in most places and came down hard on Gillette.
“There was damage to a lot of vehicles, a lot of windshields and a lot of houses,” she said.
Smith said it is common for hail to hit northeast Wyoming in the summer. According to data compiled by the National Weather Service, there have been 102 hail storms in Campbell County with reports of golf ball-sized hail from 1955 to 2017.
In that same time frame there have been 15 reports of storms with tennis or baseball-sized hail.
