MEDICAL REQUEST
MATHESON ROAD AND EDWARDS ROAD: A man hit by a 10-inch poly pipe during a work-related incident in southern Campbell County was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning. The pipe was carrying water at 95 pounds per square inch when it came apart and hit the man, whose age and condition were unclear from the Sheriff's Office briefing. Sheriff’s deputies and EMS responders met the man at Matheson and Edwards Road where a 34-year-old co-worker had driven him to. It’s unclear where the man was working during the incident, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
THEFT
FALCON AVENUE: A green Ford F-150 was reported stolen at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. It’s believed to have gone missing between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses saw an unknown man enter the truck at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was locked, but there was a set of spare keys in the center console. The investigation continues, Reynolds said.
PROBATION VIOLATION
POLICE DEPARTMENT: An arrest warrant is being issued for a 19-year-old man after he was found with a 15-year-old girl Tuesday. The girl’s mother found them together. The two apparently met on social media. The man is on probation with restrictions about contacting minors and a warrant for probation revocation will be issued for his arrest, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
ALCOHOL VIOLATION
ALBERTANOS: A 29-year-old employee was ticketed for selling alcohol to a minor Tuesday morning as part of a liquor license compliance check by police. The man sold beer to a decoy customer and was ticketed. The incident was one of 26 compliance checks completed and the only business during this round of inspections to fail so far, Wasson said.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
900 BLOCK CAMEL DRIVE: A 29-year-old man asked police to issue a trespass notice to a 23-year-old who came into the store and began using profanity Tuesday. The man was apparently upset that he had not gotten a job at the store, Wasson said.
HIT AND RUN
600 BLOCK SOUTH MILLER AVENUE: A 60-year-old woman reported that a pole in her backyard had been hit by a vehicle. The black metal pole was crooked and a concrete barrier supporting it was cracked. Police are trying to find video of the incident and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
ANIMAL PROBLEM
LARIAT COURT: A homeowner was given notice to give dogs fresh water daily and work on their living arrangements after a report that there were seven dogs left inside sheds. The dogs were OK, Reynolds said.
