The Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association Finals Rodeo and trade show will come to Gillette this weekend at Cam-plex Central and East pavilions.
This year is the rodeo’s 75th anniversary. The competitions begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The free trade show is open from 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
