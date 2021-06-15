Campbell County is now under an open burning restriction.
The Campbell County Fire Department recommended that because of the extremely dry, hot and windy conditions, the county be placed under a partial fire ban that applies to all areas within the county except for federal lands.
County commissioners approved the ban at their Tuesday morning meeting, and it's effective immediately.
The ban prohibits fireworks and outdoor fires on cropland, agricultural land and undeveloped land that mostly remains in a natural forested condition.
Exceptions include:
- Trash or garbage fires between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. in containers that have a spark arrester and is located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius
- Charcoal fires in enclosed grills
- Use of acetylene torches or electric arc welders in cleared areas 10 feet in radius
- Use of chainsaws that have properly functioning spark arresters
- Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius
- Federal, state and local fire or law enforcement officers participating in fire, emergency and law enforcement activities
- the Parks and Recreation Department’s Fourth of July fireworks display
Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands in Campbell and Johnson counties beginning Tuesday.
Under the restrictions the following acts are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
- Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
