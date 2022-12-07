OSBORNE AVENUE AND SEVENTH STREET: Three were arrested on drug and probation charges after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. A police officer pulled over a 2003 Jeep without a license plate light after watching its “suspicious driving pattern.” There were open containers of alcohol inside and the car smelled of alcohol. The 23-year-old man driving had a suspended license and was on probation. A 21-year-old man in the car was also on probation. A probation officer was contacted and asked that they each be arrested for probation violation. While searching the 21-year-old, a meth pipe with residue and less than 0.25 grams of suspected fentanyl were found on him. He was also cited with two possession charges. The Jeep was searched and less than 0.25 grams of cocaine was found inside, which a 23-year-old woman in the vehicle claimed was hers. She was arrested for cocaine possession, Wasson said.
