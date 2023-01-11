People can pick up this month’s book club novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman at the library for free. The book club discussion begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
The book follows the story of Oliphant, an out-of-the-ordinary heroine, who brings her wit along with her in her journey through life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.