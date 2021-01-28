The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Campbell County is beginning to reflect in the numbers.
Despite a rocky start to the vaccination clinic for locals ages 70 and older at the Senior Center last week, 563 seniors were immunized that day, a significant chunk of the total vaccinated in the county.
As of Tuesday, 1,855 of the county's 2,275 first doses have been administered, or about 81.5%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The numbers may lag up to 72 hours.
Statewide, 61% of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered. As of Wednesday, that was 35,081 of 57,150, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Vaccine provided to tribal, Veterans Affairs and military facilities come directly from the federal government and are not counted in the state’s tallies.
Campbell County added 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday but has only averaged about 6.5 new cases a day for the past week.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 458
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 46
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,134
- Number of active cases: 46 (as of Jan. 26)
- Recoveries: 4,467 (as of Jan. 26)
- Recoveries in past seven days: 95 (as of Jan. 26)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 53
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 175
- Number of probables: 7,542
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,038
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,826
- Number of active cases: 1,288 (as of Jan. 26)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 596
- Hospitalizations today: 70
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,786 (1,171)
Natrona: 5,615 (1,823)
Campbell: 4,134 (458)
Fremont: 3,791 (622)
Albany: 3,394 (360)
Sweetwater: 3,292 (136)
Sheridan: 2,310 (543)
Weston: 519 (91)
Crook: 378 (34)
Johnson: 374 (237)
