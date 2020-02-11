A 24-year-old Gillette man who died of a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 apparently didn’t shoot himself.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said his investigation and an autopsy determined Jesse Flores was shot in his upper right chest with a 9 mm handgun and that there is “no information that it was self-inflicted.”
The Gillette Police Department have released few details about Flores’ death as officials investigate the shooting. More information is likely to be released Wednesday, said Lt. Brent Wasson.
Police officers responding to a call at 3:47 a.m. Jan. 31 about a shooting on the 3550 block of Crestline Circle found Flores’ body. He was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The chance of Flores surviving the wound was “very, very small,” Wallem said, adding he also anticipates giving a public update on the case.
“I think it’s reasonable that we could probably issue a more formal release tomorrow with some information,” he said.
GPD detectives met with Campbell County prosecutors Monday afternoon, Wasson said. The discussions resulted in a need to perform additional follow-up investigation, which should be substantially completed sometime Tuesday.
Originally from California, Flores’ mother Sylvia Lara said in a letter to the News Record that he “loved Wyoming (and) would explain the cold, the snow and the perfect views. I truly believe he was the happiest he’d been in your state.”
She also said that while the family doesn’t have a lot of answers yet regarding her son’s death, she’s confident in the police investigation. She also thanked first responders who tried to save Flores.
