City of Gillette and and Campbell County emergency services started a two-day active shooter training in the old Cloud Peak building on Gillette Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The Gillette Police Department, Campbell County Fire Department and county emergency medical services are participating in a simulated exercise where there will be injured people being carried outside (no one will be wearing make up or anything like that) and officers will be carrying weapons, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
