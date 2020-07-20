A car slows to allow Canada geese to cross Highway 50 as they trek to a nearby watering hole Monday morning along a stretch of highway in Gillette that's under construction. Widening of the stretch of highway through Gillette is nearly complete.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation road expansion project on Highway 50 between Lakeway Road and Southern Drive is expected to be completed within a few weeks, said Josh Jundt, resident engineer for WYDOT in Gillette.
“We are just wrapping it up,” he said. “We got the final striping done this weekend and it’s pretty much opened to traffic.”
