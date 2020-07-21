The Campbell County Commissioners are moving forward in the process to create a community college district in Campbell County.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners approved a resolution approving submitting an application for the creation of a district.
The application will be submitted to the Wyoming Community College Commission, which will have 90 days to decide whether to approve it.
The county also will submit a petition that has been passed around the community in support of the formation of a new district has so far grown to more than 800 signatures, said county administrative director Carol Seeger. The County Clerk’s Office is verifying the signatures. It needs a minimum of 500 signatures from qualified electors.
The resolution also creates a task force to help with the process. The task force includes Seeger, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, Gillette College Advisory Board Chairman Robert Palmer, Gillette College Booster Club President Josh McGrath, Gillette College Foundation President David Horning, City Administrator Pat Davidson, Jerry Tystad and Paul Hladky.
“This is going to be a lot of work,” said Commission Chairman D.G. Reardon. “It’s not going to happen overnight, we do understand that.”
When the community college commission receives the application, it will conduct a survey to consider the following:
- The need for a community college in the proposed district
- The need for the community college in the state
- The financial ability of the proposed district to support a college
- The educational soundness of the proposed community college plan
- Any other matters that might help the commission in considering the application
The commissioners will reimburse the community college commission for the survey’s costs.
If the community college commission approves the application, the proposed district would then need the approval of the state Legislature.
