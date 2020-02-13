The AVA Community Art Center is hosting a leather bookbinding workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 22.
Participants will make their own rustic hand-bound book to use as a sketchbook or art journal, using watercolor paper and real leather. The pages will be thick enough for use with ink, color washes and gouache.
