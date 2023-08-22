Frontier Auto Museum to showcase itself in TV show

Over the last several years, visitors from all over the country have stopped in Gillette to visit the Frontier Auto Museum and mid-20th century America.
Soon, people all over the country will be able to see the Frontier Auto Museum from the comfort of their own homes.
This summer, the Frontier Auto Museum has been shooting a TV show to showcase different aspects of the museum. The show, titled “Frontier Relics,” has 10 episodes, and each episode is 22 minutes long.
Ryan Swanson, museum employee, is the writer, director and one of the hosts of the show. He said it should be complete some time this fall. Work still needs to be done to get it distributed, but it will be on streaming services, Swanson said.
“We’re going to try to get it on as many streaming platforms as we can,” he said.
While Swanson doesn’t think the show will convince people to drive thousands of miles to Gillette just to visit the museum, he’s hopeful that it will convince people to pull off of the interstate and spend a couple of days here.
It’s a different form of marketing. Instead of trying to capture someone’s attention for a few seconds, the museum is hoping to keep viewers engaged for 22 minutes.
“We have a little bit of fun in the show, it’s just not boring museum talk,” he said.
He said it shares some similarities to shows on The History Channel, such as “Pawn Stars” or “American Pickers,” or one of the plethora of car shows that are out there, but those shows are more focused on entertainment value and less on authenticity.
You’ll often see these “ultra rare gems that kind of come out of nowhere,” Swanson said. The Frontier Auto Museum doesn’t have show runners interviewing people to see if their story is television-worthy, and it doesn’t have the budget to travel all over the country.
They can’t go find a 1950s car in the middle of the field and restore it in two weeks to get it to auction. Although that’s what is shown on TV, it almost never happens in real life. And unfortunately, real life is not what TV executives want.
“We have a certain level of authenticity, but that makes it less appealing for big network TV,” Swanson said.
This show will be slower paced, and “it’s basically geared toward the average museum visitor,” Swanson said.
The show is based on questions that are asked by the average visitor to the museum. They want to know more about neon signs, or how the old gas pumps worked.
Each episode will focus on a particular topic. One episode is about the history of the Frontier Auto Museum. Another episode is all about neon.
Each episode also will feature a different car. Swanson drives the cars on the show. He said there’s just something cool about driving an antique car, but at the same time, it can be frustrating.
“It’s an endless battle,” Swanson said. “All the cars in the museum do run, but I tell people, if you want to take one out, take a can of gas and have your buddy on speed dial with a tow truck, because you never know what surprises they’re going to throw you.
“You cannot prepare enough, no matter how ready you think you are,” he said.
Three or four times, a car broke down during filming, but Swanson was able to get them running. One car, however, was not so fortunate. It was the museum’s Hudson Hornet, which made its name on the racing circuit in the 1950s.
The day before it was to be filmed, the 70-year-old car was running great. But on the big day, the Hornet made it about four blocks. Swanson pulled out of the Frontier Auto Museum and turned east onto Second Street.
“It was puttering and dying as we were going by Quality Auto,” Swanson said.
It gave out right by Hardee’s.
Swanson said it was pretty ironic, the image of the “fastest car in the West” sitting broken down in the middle of the road, with a dozen people standing around, scratching their heads.
“There was lots of frustration in the moment, but in hindsight, yeah, it’s kind of funny,” he said.
Swanson’s been involved in the production of a few short independent films, including working on sound for a friend’s project, but he’s never been in this position.
“It’s fun, and it’s stressful,” he said.
As the director, he’s had to learn how to get his vision from his mind to the real world.
“You see something in your head and want it to be a certain way, but you have to be able to convey that to people who might see it another way,” he said.
That’s where it benefits to have other creative people who can help make improvements.
“If all the right people are working together, what you get out of it in the end is greater than the sum of its parts,” he said.
A story doesn’t need to be exaggerated in order to be fulfilling. That story of rescue and restoration should strike a chord with most people.
“At one point in time, all these cars were worthless garbage left in a field rusting. At some point, someone rescued it from the junk heap and restored it, now all of a sudden it’s special,” he said. “When you see it come full circle and see it on the screen, there’s something sort of satisfying about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.