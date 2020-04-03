The University of Wyoming will not have its traditional spring commencement ceremonies in May, because of concerns about large gatherings related to the coronavirus.
Instead, UW plans a virtual ceremony to be broadcast live May 16. Other options are being developed for UW’s spring 2020 graduates to celebrate their accomplishments.
“The decision to modify the ceremonies this year is challenging for everyone,” Acting President Neil Theobald said. “However, under the circumstances, we really have no choice but to look for alternatives to the public gatherings on campus — just as other universities across the country are doing. ”
