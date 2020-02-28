Those attending the Energy City Voices “Sonnets & Chocolates” event tonight will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, wine and deserts while enjoying the music of the Gillette College singing group.
Along with the Energy City Voices, other local artists will be featured. There also will be a raffle for a Hawaii vacation for two, with proceeds going to the Voices’ upcoming trip to Iowa in March. Raffle tickets are $20.
