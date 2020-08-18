The Nate Champion Band will perform live during the AVA Community Art Center’s Summer Bash event Thursday.
The five-piece band from Sheridan will join Kellen Smith of Gillette on stage to perform original rock, Americana, country, reggae and blues as well as covers of artists like Waylon Jennings and Phish.
