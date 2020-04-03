Campbell County’s novel coronavirus case count is up to nine.
Campbell County Public Health reports that it was notified of three new cases late Friday morning, all of whom are known contacts of previously confirmed patients.
Two of them, a man and a woman both in their 50s, have been in close contact with each other. The third is a man in his 60s.
All three don't require hospitalization and are quarantining at home, Public Health reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.