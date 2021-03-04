Campbell County added three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the Wyoming Department of Health emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine for those with high-risk medical conditions.
Of the 682 COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming so far, 70% involved people with known medical conditions that put them at greater risk, the state Department of Health said in a press release.
Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplants, sickle cell disease, Down syndrome and pregnancy were all listed as conditions that could increase the risk for serious illness.
Other conditions like diabetes, heart problems, obesity and other immunocompromised ailments also may be cause for increased risk of complications.
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a press release that it may be helpful for pregnant women and those with underlying conditions to consult with a doctor before receiving the shot.
Vaccination appointments can be made through Campbell County Public Health by calling 307-682-7275.
The vaccine is free and voluntary. The Pfizer and Moderna brands require two doses for maximum protection. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved this past weekend and arrived in Wyoming this week.
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program has opened up vaccination availability at the Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies in Gillette, which can be scheduled directly through those providers.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 5,542
- First vaccine doses administered: 4,027 (72.66%; as of March 1)
- Second vaccine doses received: 3,262
- Second vaccine doses administered: 1,855 (56.87%; as of March 1)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 3
- Number of probables: 480
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 18
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,196
- Number of active cases: 20
- Recoveries: 4,597
- Recoveries in past seven days: 17
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of March 2)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 78
- Number of probables: 8,348
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 410
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,268
- Number of active cases: 559
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 682
- Hospitalizations today: 24 (as of March 2)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,947 (1,279)
Natrona: 5,772 (1,943)
Campbell: 4,196 (480)
Fremont: 4,105 (779)
Albany: 3,529 (382)
Sweetwater: 3,654 (146)
Sheridan: 2,401 (626)
Weston: 527 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
