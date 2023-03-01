The Alzheimer’s Association will host a community forum and education on Alzheimers from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday at the public library. The event also is available by Zoom.
A community forum begins at 12:30 p.m. where locals can share their experience with the disease and other forms of dementia, while talking and learning about community needs and programs for those living with Alzheimer’s, their family members, first responders and community leaders.
