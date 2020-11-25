The upcoming 19th Kissack Water and Oil New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball and Cinch Rodeo has been canceled.
The event was scheduled for New Year's Eve at Cam-plex.
Event organizers attribute Gov. Mark Gordon's recent public health orders restricting the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings to deal with a surging COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming, including Campbell County.
"With this, it has limited us to produce the top-notch show that our sponsors and community come to expect," says a press release announcing the cancellation. "We are resilient and we will prevail! 2021 Buck & Ball will be double the fun!"
