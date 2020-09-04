The 3,360-acre Horse Creek Butte Fire that firefighters have been fighting since Wednesday is expected to be 80% contained by Friday night, said Campbell County Fire Department Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid.
On Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department determined the cause of the fire to be an open seam of coal that was burning.
“A lot of them (coal seams) are known and mapped between us and BLM, we’re familiar with it,” Eischeid said. “There are always going to be coal seams that expose themselves over time that end up causing fires and we’ll add those to the map.”
The fire occurred late Wednesday afternoon about 25 miles north of Gillette off Highway 14-16 near Middle Prong Road. A combination of difficult terrain, high winds and dry weather has made containment of the fire more challenging. Locals who responded to the fire themselves Wednesday night estimated the size of the flames reached 15 to 18 feet.
Smoke from the fire drifted into Gillette and could be seen and smelled throughout the day Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was about 50% contained.
The U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming State Forestry and Bureau of Land Management are providing mutual aid assistance and resources. The Campbell County Road and Bridge Department provided eight people and two blades.
There are 65 personnel at the scene of the fire Friday. Firefighters are expected to continue their response to the blaze through Saturday, Eischeid said.
“Past that we’re not sure,” she said.
Parts of Campbell County will be under a weather advisory Saturday due to a combination of high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds that could cause “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.
(1) comment
I have never heard of coal seams spontaneously catching fire. What was the source of ignition?
