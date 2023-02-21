Gillette College welding
First-year Gillette College student Clancy Reimler practices his stick welding skills during a January 2021 class.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

Gillette College administration is working to complete an application that provides opportunity for additional workforce development programs.

After finding out last week that the new district qualifies for a statewide partnership, Travis Grubb, dean of career and technical education, and Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, have been working to put together applications that could provide money for starting up workforce trainings, expansion of makerspaces and repurposing of health care equipment, President Janell Oberlander said in a college board meeting Wednesday.

