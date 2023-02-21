Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. The snow is most likely to accumulate late. Low -3F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Gillette College administration is working to complete an application that provides opportunity for additional workforce development programs.
After finding out last week that the new district qualifies for a statewide partnership, Travis Grubb, dean of career and technical education, and Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, have been working to put together applications that could provide money for starting up workforce trainings, expansion of makerspaces and repurposing of health care equipment, President Janell Oberlander said in a college board meeting Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.