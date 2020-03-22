A nationwide pandemic, quarantines and death — all subjects they don’t teach parents about in parenting classes.
Across the United States. parents are facing unprecedented times as the coronavirus spreads.
Many adults are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, confused and panic stricken and under those circumstances, it is difficult to explain what is happening to children.
Children may have questions that are difficult for parents to answer. But, according to the Child Mind Institute, it’s important not to keep kids in the dark.
The institute has some advice for parents:
- Don’t be afraid to discuss the coronavirus: Most children have already heard about the virus, especially if school has been canceled. Not talking about something can actually make kids worry more. Look at the conversation as an opportunity to convey the facts and set the emotional tone.
“You take on the news and you’re the person who filters the news to your kid,” said Dr. Janine Domingues, a child psychologist at the Child Mind Institute. The goal is to help children feel informed and get fact-based information that is more reassuring than whatever they’re hearing from their friends or on the news.
- Be developmentally appropriate: Don’t volunteer too much information because it may be overwhelming. Parents should try not to let their children experience the news without them. They should try their best to answer their child’s questions honestly and clearly. It’s OK if they can’t answer everything.
- Take your cues from your child: Parents should invite their child to tell them anything they may have heard about the coronavirus and how they feel. Allow them to ask questions.Be prepared to answer (but not prompt) questions. The goal is to avoid encouraging frightening fantasies.
- Deal with your own anxiety: “When you’re feeling most anxious or panicked, that isn’t the time to talk to your kids about what’s happening with the coronavirus,” Domingues said. Kids look to their parents for information about how to interpret ambiguous situations. If a parent seems constantly anxious and fearful, the child will determine that a variety of scenarios are unsafe.
- Encourage kids to process the story through play and art: Children often try to make sense of what they see and hear through art and creative play. Sometimes it can be disturbing for adults to see children reenact or draw something scary or violent, but this kind of play can serve an important purpose. This is also how adults make meaning out of confusing things, it just looks different — they discuss stories with friends or share memes on social media.
- Be reassuring: Children are very egocentric, so hearing about the coronavirus on the news may be enough to make them seriously worry that they’ll catch it. It’s helpful to reassure your child about how rare the coronavirus actually is (the flu is much more common) and that kids actually seem to have milder symptoms, according to the CDC.
- Focus on what you’re doing to stay safe: Fred Rogers once passed on some wise advise of his mother’s, “When something scary is happening, look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Right now, there are lots of amazing doctors working hard to keep people healthy. Communities are coming together to help each other out.
It’s also important to reassure kids the safety precautions that everyone should take. Empower children by teaching them how to keep themselves safe: catching their coughs in the sleeves, washing hands, sanitizing highly touched surfaces, etc. Remind kids that they are taking care of themselves by washing their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds (or the length of two “Happy Birthday” songs) when they come in from outside, before they eat, and after blowing their nose, coughing, sneezing or using the bathroom.
- Stick to routine: In general, people don’t like uncertainty and change, so staying rooted in routines and predictability will be helpful. This is particularly important if a child’s school or daycare shuts down. Structured days with regular mealtimes and bedtimes are an essential part of keeping kids happy and healthy. There are many online resources for learning based on age and grade. There are also several daily quarantine routine charts to model from.
Keep talking: Parents should tell kids that they will continue to keep them updated as they learn more. This tells them communication lines are open. A good thing to say is, “Even though we don’t have the answers to everything right now, once we know more, mom or dad will let you know, too.’”
