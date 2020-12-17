A 33-year-old man armed with a large knife was arrested for aggravated burglary Wednesday evening after fleeing arrest and breaking into a home while the family was inside.
A bail bondsman went to the man's camp trailer, located south of Gillette on Three Shorts Road, to arrest him for a bond violation, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The two men “got into a tussle” and the suspect fled.
