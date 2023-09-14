The black and teal kayak showed the telltale signs of the rainy weather outdoors, as it made its way inside Thursday morning.
Soon resting comfortably away from the sprinkles that had dampened its seats and filled crevices with water, the recreational equipment that normally cuts through water outdoors now awaited a different task.
Grady Younkin, a senior at Campbell County High School, eyed it as he waited for his buddy Ethan Bare in the front of the school’s commons area.
“We’re going fishing,” Younkin said. “Fishing for some school assignments.”
Bare, who brought the kayak in that morning, said the plan was to carry/tow the kayak around throughout the school day with a handy tool he brought from home.
“I got tow rope,” he explained.
As he and Younkin picked up the kayak heading to their first class upstairs they considered the easiest path. Ultimately, the two picked the main staircase because they believed it was wider than others in the high school.
They then joined others carrying an array of items not typically seen at a regular day on campus. Coolers were lugged around, fish tanks were carried with ease and one student even sported a baby stroller filled with school supplies.
It was all part of the fourth spirit day of homecoming week, which had the theme of “Anything but a Backpack.” As part of the day, students were charged with carrying supplies in anything but a backpack but they also came in with donations destined for the Council of Community Services.
Giving back
For every item students brought in to donate Thursday morning, they received a ticket for a new backpack provided by the Camel booster club, with a cap of 20 tickets. And from 7-8 a.m., a table at the front of the school filled steadily with everything from cake mixes to canned food items, Jello and Pasta Roni.
Matthew Wimber, a senior and student council member, said the day to give back was something he was excited about.
“It’s good to give back to the community. These guys are always giving us stuff in the mornings” he said with a motion to the booster club. “But I think it’s cool that this time we’re giving back too.”
Josh Dillinger, student council adviser, said the theme of giving back was an initiative he wanted to bring in earlier in the school year. He said the amount of food brought in Thursday morning was about equivalent to what the school sees during its food drive going into Christmas.
“One thing I’m doing with student council is really trying to change the culture of giving back to the community. I wanted a day where instead of getting something, they give. And they still have the opportunity to win something” he said. “Being visible with (giving) and being a little more intentional early on was kind of the goal as well.”
That theme was accomplished as students wrangled in bags and boxes of goods they wanted to give to others who were struggling. Marissa and Shereen Kuhbacher, booster club members, said they even had students donate food who didn’t want to put their name in for the winnings.
“It’s been a great week,” Marissa said of homecoming. “They’ve been receptive to every single thing and are loving everything we bring to them.”
Everyone agreed that anything but a backpack day is one of the more popular themes and Wimber pointed out why.
“We get to be interactive and have fun with it,” he said. “We get to bring random stuff we have at home.”
He’s seen everything from a shopping cart to a full-size refrigerator make their way through the halls of Campbell County High. This year proved no less creative as students stepped up with their own ideas, showing up and showing out as they took part in Camel pride.
What a wonderful set of life-time experiences and thrilling memories for these students! Because I grew up in a major metropolitan city (3000 students in our High School), there were never home-coming events. In fact, it was not until I pursued my graduate degree at the Ohio State University (“GO-BUCKS”) that I experienced the real passion and thrill of a homecoming week! What a spectacular set of events for the youth of our town. Makes me proud to be a resident of Gillette. Super article, great morale booster!
