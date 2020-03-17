A layer of frost enclosed Gillette Monday morning as residents woke up to frosted over trees and ice-covered windshields. The layer of frost stuck around throughout Monday, only beginning to thaw away Tuesday morning.
Sue Kimery and Callan Brothers weren't deterred by the frost and cold and took Kimery's dogs, Bandit and Outlaw out to Cam-plex Park to work on behavioral training for Outlaw.
