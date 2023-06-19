The Campbell County Commissioners are happy with the direction the Campbell County Public Library Board is headed.
The commission interviewed seven applicants for one seat on the library board Thursday morning. Throughout the interview process, the commissioners said they like what the current board has done in the last several months.
“The library is headed in the right direction now,” Commissioner Del Shelstad said. “They just changed some policies that I think are a positive step, I’m encouraged by that, I think that’s going to help the situation get better, it’s going to take some time.”
“I think it’s being run good, I think it’s being handled good, and I think it’s on the right track,” Commissioner Butch Knutson said. “It’s this little issue on children’s books, I think everything else is 99% great.”
There were eight total applicants for the library board. Timothy Boyd withdrew his application, and Jay Mahylis’s interview was scheduled for Monday.
The commissioners will appoint people to the boards at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Colleen Faber asked the applicants how they would deal with a disagreement between the board and employees.
The results of an anonymous employee survey that showed a disconnect between the library board and the library staff. Many of the responses criticized the library board for pushing an agenda and not supporting library employees.
Sherilyn Likewise said employees are obligated to follow policy.
“When my boss tells me to do something, I get to do it, or I can look for another job,” she said.
Incumbent Sage Bear said library employees “doubled down” instead of trying to find a solution to the issue, “and that’s caused a rift.” She said a strategic session with the library director has been scheduled for Wednesday, with the hope of finding “a way to mend bridges.”
“We’ve heard loud and clear from them, we know what to look for,” Bear said.
Greg Schreurs, a former councilman, said that when it comes to selecting books for the library, the quality of the writing should matter more than the subject itself. He said he read one of the books that had been challenged.
“I wasn’t impressed with the writing,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, it probably didn’t belong in the library because it wasn’t a well-written book.”
Kevin Anders previously served two terms on the library board. He said parents “should have the ultimate responsibility,” but noted that often times children, especially teens, don’t have parental supervision. It was an issue in the early 2000s, and it’s an issue now.
“It’s a safe place to hang out,” he said. “And the parents feel that way.”
Bruce Williams said the library board right now “isn’t diverse enough to represent all of Campbell County.”
“We live in a nation of laws, not opinions,” Williams said. “If those books don’t violate the law and someone wants them in there, even if we don’t like it, why should we keep it out?”
Sandra Daly said she’s passionate about the children’s programs that the library offers because she’s seen how her grandchildren, and she wants to make sure the library “stays a class act.”
Shelstad asked Daly if she had a possible solution to the library situation.
“Solution to what?” Daly asked.
Likewise said the library should have a book rating system so that parents can know if books have questionable content, and suggested the library issue two different library cards, one for people 18 and up, and one for those younger than 18.
She noted that there is a “distinct unbalance to the collection as a whole,” and that it concerned her. She said there are more than 250 books in the young adult section about LGBTQ issues and none about “sexual purity.”
Ann Hardesty said she applied for the board because she’s “very disturbed by what’s happening at the library,” calling it an “infringement on democracy.”
Moving books is the first step toward banning books, she said. Commissioner Butch Knutson asked her if she would bring some of the challenged books to her Sunday school class. Hardesty said she wouldn’t, but that this was beside the point.
Knutson said if something isn’t appropriate for Sunday School, then it shouldn’t be in the children’s section in the library.
Shelstad said he didn’t have any questions for Bear because her actions since being appointed to the board spoke for themselves.
“You’ve done a wonderful job since you’ve been there,” he said to Bear.
Commissioner Jim Ford asked Bear about her decision to go with outside counsel to help write the collection development policy. She said the county attorney’s office told her that it has a responsibility to be “risk-averse.”
“That’s not what we wanted to do,” she said.
“In times past, that material wouldn’t be in the children’s section so there didn’t need to be a policy for that, now the culture has changed so there needs to be a policy and we need to move forward,” Bear said.
