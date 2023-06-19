Library Board (copy)
Buy Now

Board members read through the current library collection development policy during a public meeting Thursday at the Campbell County Public Library in Gillette. The board discussed potential changes to the policy to prevent books with obscene content from reaching the hands of children and teens.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Commissioners are happy with the direction the Campbell County Public Library Board is headed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.