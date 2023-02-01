sage grouse in sage brush (copy)
A sage grouse amid its namesake habitat.

 Photo by Tom Koerner, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will provide a free hybrid format meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at Peregrine Global Services, 640 N. Highway 14-16.

People can join in person or by Zoom.

