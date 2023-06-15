CRASH
HIGHWAY 59: A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was hit by a truck on Highway 59 near the Interstate 90 on ramp. It’s unclear which direction the vehicles were moving, but an 83-year-old man was making a left-hand turn in a Dodge truck when the collision happened. The teen was ejected from the motorcycle but the injuries were non-life-threatening. The 83-year-old was ticketed for failing to yield while turning left and not having proof of insurance, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson. Damages were over $1,000.
FRAUD
LONG JOHN SILVER’S: About $2,400 in DoorDash deposits have been routed to an unknown bank account. An accountant for the business reported the deposits to police Wednesday. She noticed the account information had been changed and a store manager said she had gotten a phone call from someone claiming to be with DoorDash requesting the account information. The accountant contacted DoorDash directly and learned that the company had not requested that information. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
DRUGS
SMITH’S EXPRESS: A 41-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were arrested late Wednesday morning after the man was stopped for driving with a suspended license. A drug dog indicated on the 2011 Chevy HHR and a search found 0.49 grams of marijuana, belonging to the man, and needles with about 0.1 grams of meth, belonging to the woman. He was arrested for driving under suspension and marijuana possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. She was arrested for misdemeanor meth possession, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
1299 RAYMOND STREET: Sheriff’s deputies were called Wednesday after an inmate at the Volunteers of America halfway house was found with spice. The person was not identified and the suspected drug will be sent to the state crime labs for testing, Reynolds said.
BURGLARY
2200 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 47-year-old man reported that about $250 in ammunition was stolen from his storage unit. He found the lock missing on his unit Tuesday and had last seen it locked about two weeks prior. Two ammo cans with about 100 rifle bullets and 200 handgun rounds were missing. The investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
SMITH’S: A 31-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting after she was seen leaving Smith’s with a shopping cart full of $294.46 in unpaid items. She was seen leaving the store, putting the items in a 2004 Chevy and driving away. The owner of the car was contacted and told police her friend, the 31-year-old, had the car. The woman was contacted and said she didn’t have money to pay for the items and wasn’t sure why she stole them. Charges are pending, Wasson said.
HIT AND RUN
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Police ticketed a 16-year-old boy who’s suspected of backing into a parked Subaru with his car and leaving the scene. A video from the parking lot showed the teenager back his 2013 Nissan into the Subaru, exit the vehicle to assess the damage then drive away. He was contacted by police Wednesday and ticketed for hit and run. The damage is estimated at less than $1,000, Wasson said.
