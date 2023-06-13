A man who spat on a jail officer while awaiting sentencing on an aggravated robbery charge was given additional prison time.
Noah A. Webb, 19, pleaded guilty May 16 to aggravated assault and battery on a corrections officer and had a misdemeanor destruction of property count dismissed, per plea negotiations.
The hearing moved directly to sentencing, where District Judge Matthew Castano gave Webb an imposed 2.5- to three-year sentence to run consecutive to an imposed five- to six-year sentence Webb received in February, according to court documents.
The additional sentence puts Webb’s total prison time at 7.5 to nine years.
Castano also fined Webb $300 and ordered him to pay $108 in restitution to the Campbell County jail.
At a February sentencing hearing, Castano gave Webb an imposed five- to six-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery stemming from an incident where he was accused of entering a man’s home and threatening him with a knife.
Then one morning in December while an inmate in the Campbell County Detention Center, Webb stuffed his jumpsuit into the toilet in his cell, causing it to flood and feces to flow out of the cell into the common area and other cells, according to court documents.
Neighboring inmates tried using towels to keep the water from entering their cells and Webb tore up his jail mattress and threw it into the common area. It was unclear if the feces flowed from the toilet or had been thrown by Webb into the water, according to court documents.
Jail officers began cleaning the cell block. One officer, standing near Webb’s cell, heard the sound of spitting once then heard it a second time while feeling something hit his shoulder. Webb then allegedly said “take that N—,” according to court documents.
Surveillance video from inside the jail showed Webb making a spitting motion and when zoomed in, the video showed spit leave Webb’s mouth toward the jail officer, with it appearing to miss him the first time then connect the second time.
Webb told a Sheriff’s deputy he spit on the jail officer because he didn’t like him and that the jail officer was talking smack. Webb admitted to spitting twice and said he only hit the jail officer once. He claimed he told the jail officer “I spit on you b—,” according to court documents.
Webb told the deputy he ripped up the mattress because he was cold and wanted to get inside of it, then ripped it up and threw it out of his cell. He said he flooded his toilet by stuffing his jumpsuit into it because deputies had not made their rounds in a timely manner.
There was what looked like feces on the outside of Webb’s cell door. It appeared to have smeared with his finger by reaching from the inside of the cell to the outside of the door, according to court documents.
The torn mattress was valued at $108.
