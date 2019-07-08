The Wyoming Department of Health is warning residents about potential fraud, scams and frustration in seeking speedy online Wyoming certificates for births, deaths, marriages and other events.
Many of the online services charge high fees and some also seek Social Security numbers, which likely are scams, said Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with the state Department of Health.
The Wyoming Department of Health Vital Statistics Services Office is the only source of those documents, he said. Online search engines show about 10 sites offering those vital records services, and a handful are listed above the Wyoming Department of Health official site because the companies have paid search engine advertising fees.
“We’ve recently noticed at least three of the questionable services ask for Social Security numbers, which we do not request,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is likely an effort to scam applicants by dishonestly gathering their personal information.
“We’ve also heard of companies accepting money and then doing absolutely nothing in response or sending outdated forms or information to customers."
Records from the Vital Statistics Services cost no more than $20 for official documents, Beaudoin said.
“Secondary providers charge much more,” he said. “One site is currently charging $157 and all they do is send the customer a copy of our application form.
“We do not want anyone to be fooled by the unrealistic service claims these online-based companies make and we don’t want them to pay unneeded high fees,” he added. “Unofficial sources collect consumers’ information, have them sign a release document and then simply forward a completed application to our office for processing. It’s an added step that adds time rather than getting people what they want any faster.”
He said the department, if contact directly, works to get what people need as quickly as it can. Certificate requests are processed within three days and documents may be received within a week.
For official Wyoming birth, death or other certificate services, visit the Wyoming Department of Health site at health.wyo.gov/admin/vitalstatistics, call 307-777-7591 or visit the Vital Statistics Services office in Cheyenne at 2300 Capitol Avenue on the first floor of the Hathaway Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.