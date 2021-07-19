Gillette is in store for another hot week, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the week until expected scattered showers could move through the area over the weekend and knock temperatures down into the upper-80s.
Monday and Tuesday were forecast to be the hottest days of the week, said Melissa Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The temperatures will be in the upper-90s, possibly pushing 100 degrees, she said.
