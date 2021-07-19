Temps to increase this week
Jay Galloway, 4, keeps cool at the splash pad as temperatures reached 93 degrees Saturday afternoon in Gillette. Temperatures could push 100 on Tuesday.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Gillette is in store for another hot week, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the week until expected scattered showers could move through the area over the weekend and knock temperatures down into the upper-80s.

Monday and Tuesday were forecast to be the hottest days of the week, said Melissa Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. The temperatures will be in the upper-90s, possibly pushing 100 degrees, she said.

