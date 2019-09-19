First Lady Jennie Gordon visits with Ximena Vargas, 10, (front) and Kyloah Knight, 10, at Meadowlark Elementary School as they eat a quick breakfast in the classroom on Thursday morning. Gordon's visit to the school was to raise awareness around breakfast in the classroom and to encourage all students to eat together.
Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon visited Meadowlark Elementary School on Thursday morning as a part of her initiative to raise awareness for breakfast in the classroom.
The Campbell County School District has offered breakfast in the classroom for years. Meadowlark, much like other schools in the district, has a routine to make sure students can grab a quick bite to eat in the morning to start their day of learning off right.
