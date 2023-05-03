CRASH
SOUTH HIGHWAY 59: The driver of a Honda that lost a tire and caused another vehicle to crash off the roadway Tuesday has not been found. A tire came off of a Honda, believed to have been driven by a 24-year-old man, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between Bishop Road and Haight Road. The tire was run over by a passing car, sending the car airborne and to crash off the road, injuring the 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old man inside. When Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the Honda was locked and the driver was nowhere to be found. Wyoming Highway Patrol took over the investigation, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
WRIGHT JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL: A 58-year-old woman backed a school bus into her personal vehicle Tuesday afternoon. There was extensive damage to her passenger car but no one was hurt, Reynolds said.
RUNAWAY
800 BLOCK EAST FIFTH STREET: A 16-year-old girl was reported as a runaway Tuesday morning. Her mother, 39, said the girl had not been home and was missing school. The girl has apparently responded to the mother’s texts but had not indicated where she is or who she’s with. Police were unable to get a hold of her by phone and the investigation continues, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
SEX OFFENDER
600 TYLER AVENUE: A 67-year-old man was ticketed for being a registered sex offender within 1,000 feet of a school after he was found parked in a no parking zone Tuesday. While there, he was about 532 feet from Stocktrail Elementary, Wasson said.
FRAUD
1100 BLOCK EAST BOXELDER ROAD: A 31-year-old woman was defrauded out of $600 after responding to a Facebook message telling her to send Apple gift cards for 10 times the return in cash. The woman sent the gift cards then became suspicious and reported to police. Police contacted the woman whose name was attached to the Facebook account that messaged the victim, and she told them her account had been hacked about four months ago. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
SHOPLIFTING
WALMART: A 30-year-old man was let go by loss prevention staff Tuesday after he was stopped for trying to shoplift a hat then told them he had a sick child at home. Police followed up and found that the contact information he gave was no good. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
VOYEURISM
THUNDER BASIN HIGH SCHOOL: A 15-year-old boy was cited for voyeurism Tuesday after recording video of another 15-year-old boy’s buttocks while in a bathroom, Wasson said.
THEFT
700 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 20-year-old woman reported that her iPhone was stolen after she left it in her shopping cart at Family Dollar early Tuesday afternoon. The phone is valued at $250 and the case is valued at $50. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
1299 RAYMOND STREET: A 40-year-old resident of the Volunteers of America halfway house accused staff of stealing her Vicodin and oxycodone prescriptions. The investigation is ongoing, Reynolds said.
UNAUTHORIZED USE
1000 BLOCK ELON AVENUE: A 19-year-old man and 30-year-old woman arranged for her to return his 2007 Chrysler after she’s had it for a couple of weeks and claimed it had been stolen. The 19-year-old reported Tuesday the woman had failed to return the car. She was contacted and claimed it was stolen in Casper. Police told her to report it to Casper police, but she later said she was able to recover the car and worked out an arrangement with the 19-year-old, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1200 BLOCK GREEN AVENUE: A 45-year-old woman was arrested for domestic battery after police were called at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. A 39-year-old man said he and his wife, 45, were arguing and that she assaulted him. He had scratches on his back, neck, shoulders and head. She denied attacking him and had a scrape on her cheek, claiming it was from her husband slapping her. He denied hitting her, but said he might have in self-defense.
IDENTITY THEFT
1000 BLOCK WEST HILLS LOOP: A 49-year-old woman reported getting a notice from Credit Karma that she was turned over to collections for $1,048 owed to AT&T for charges she didn’t make. The investigation continues, Wasson said.
