Gillette College will host its free Christmas social that features pictures with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate and to-go crafts from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech Center.
Although there has been a photographer to take photos of kids with Santa in the past, this year organizers ask that people bring their own camera or phone to take photos.
