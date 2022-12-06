Christmas at Gillette College (copy)
Maddox Fultz, 2, attempts to vanish from Santa’s presence upon being placed on a couch next to the big man in red last year as Gillette College welcomed hundreds of children and their families for a fun outing to see Santa, create some holiday crafts and enjoy snacks. Children were greeted by Gillette College students dressed as elves and gingerbread men, and even had an opportunity for a high-five and picture with Pax, the college’s pronghorn mascot.

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

Gillette College will host its free Christmas social that features pictures with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate and to-go crafts from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tech Center.

Although there has been a photographer to take photos of kids with Santa in the past, this year organizers ask that people bring their own camera or phone to take photos.

