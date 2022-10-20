A 31-year-old woman was ticketed for shoplifting three times this past summer and fall.
Wednesday afternoon, a Walmart employee, a 33-year-old woman, reported that the woman stole $31.79 worth of items on Aug. 13, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus. When police contacted the woman, she admitted to stealing the items, and she was ticketed.
