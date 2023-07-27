Something Rotten!
Students rehearse a scene Wednesday, November 30, 2022, during a rehearsal of “Something Rotten!” at Campbell County High School in Gillette. CCHS, Twin Spruce and Thunder Basin students along with CCHS alumni and school district faculty will perform in this week and next week's showcase of "Into the Woods" at CCHS auditorium.

 News Record File Photo

Campbell County High School and the Gillette Drama Guild will perform their summer production of ‘Into the Woods’ this week and next at CCHS auditorium. Guests can look forward to the musical taking the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week before the final showcases at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

