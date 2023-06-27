DRUNKEN DRIVING
600 BLOCK VIVIAN STREET: A 59-year-old woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, her second offense within 10 years, hit and run and improper backing after she crashed into a parked vehicle and backed into a light pole at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police received a report of a woman running her car into parked vehicles and spotted her black 2000 Pontiac Grand Am pulling onto 4J Road where they stopped her. They smelled alcohol coming from the car and the woman admitted to drinking. She also told them she had hit parked cars before then hitting a light pole. She appears to have hit at least one vehicle and a city of Gillette light pole, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
2400 BLOCK KRISTAN AVENUE: Police responded to a report of a 45-year-old man driving drunk and caught up with him as he was pulling into his driveway late Monday afternoon. While stepping out of the vehicle, the man showed signs of drunkenness. When officers began questioning him, he became uncooperative and denied driving. He was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for not having proof of insurance, Wasson said.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
500 BLOCK SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: A 43-year-old woman had $3,800 withdrawn from her Wells Fargo bank account Monday after she talked with someone claiming to be with the bank’s fraud department for three hours Sunday. While on the phone with the person, the woman verified her banking account information. She has contacted the bank about the fraud and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
400 BLOCK MEADOW ROSE AVENUE: A 52-year-old woman avoided a potential scam attempt after she was called by a woman claiming to work with Wells Fargo who said multiple accounts have been opened in her name in 10 different states that have sent $70,000 to Mexico. The woman called Wells Fargo herself Monday and learned that hadn’t happened. No one answered the phone number the woman was initially contacted by when police followed up on the incident, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ARROWHEAD MOTEL: A 23-year-old woman went to the police department Monday afternoon seeking information on protection orders after an argument with the father of her child, 24. She told police they had argued in a car and she asked him to get out of the driver’s seat at which point he threw a soda can at her and threw a small shovel at the windshield. The man was contacted and said he poured the drink on the car and threw a shovel at a window while he was in his room, not in the car. No charges were pressed, Wasson said.
COUNTERFEIT
WENDY’S: An unknown woman tried passing off three counterfeit $20 bills at Wendy’s Monday. The woman ordered a meal for $12.06 and tried paying with the three fake bills. Employees caught the bills and let the woman have the food because it was already prepared. She left behind a name and number which appear to be fake but a Wendy’s manager took down the woman’s license plate number. Police tracked that to its registered owner who said he sold the vehicle to another man, who police were unable to contact. The bills were logged as evidence and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
