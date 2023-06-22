After nearly two years, Gillette Community College District officials will complete the first tangible step toward accreditation.
By the end of the month, officials will submit an application of eligibility for accreditation. As of now, the new district is not a candidate for accreditation but this application could prove the college is now eligible for the next step in attaining the state’s stamp of approval.
“This is the first step in the accreditation process. It’s our first official communication and first official work we begin with the Higher Learning Commission,” Gillette College President Janell Oberlander said to trustees during a board meeting Wednesday.
College board trustees voted Wednesday to approve the submission of the application, which will be given to the Higher Learning Commission, the state’s accrediting body for higher education. District officials say the college is still on target for full accreditation by summer 2025.
The application
Oberlander said district employees have been putting together the documents and evidence to back up the college’s case for eligibility for nearly two years. The process began shortly after locals voted for the separation of Gillette College from Northern Wyoming Community College District in August 2021.
The application is made up of detailed criteria the commission looks at to see if a college is eligible for candidacy. Some of those criteria include showing financial stability, the college’s administration structure, well-qualified staff and educational programming.
In the last two years, the college has approved two budgets — the fiscal year 2024 budget was approved Wednesday — completed an audit and prepared 26 programs that were approved by the state commission for carryover once the school is accredited.
“I feel confident and comfortable,” said Barry Spriggs, college vice president of student and academic affairs, of the application. “I think we’re on target in regard to the application and eligibility requirements.”
Since the process began, Spriggs said about 50-60 people, including faculty, students and trustees, contributed to putting everything together that’s needed for the application.
“The effort is definitely all-inclusive,” Spriggs said.
He added that an important portion of the application is the layout, since all accrediting bodies require information shown in particular ways.
It’s possible that commission members may ask the district for more information or evidence to back up their eligibility claim but within the next few months, the commission will go over the evidence and conduct an interview.
If approved, the college could then file for eligibility and move into the candidacy phase.
In the candidacy phase, the school would essentially be acting as a candidate for accreditation. The commission would send representatives to Gillette for site visits and different evaluations, checking scores of data and evidence that shows the college can function on its own.
Trustees thanked the officials and campus members for the hard work put into the first of many steps.
“I applaud (Oberlander and Spriggs) and everybody because this feels like the most opaque and gray area. It feels like you’re navigating through fog,” said trustee Josh McGrath of accreditation. “So thank you for what you’re doing.”
Chairman Robert Palmer said that although many staff and faculty have gone through accreditation before, it’s different building institutional accreditation from the ground up.
“This is setting up an institution for accreditation and I think that’s a significant undertaking,” he said. “While there’s a known process, a lot of what we’re doing is first time.”
He believed that the process is positive for not only officials but also everyone who has had the opportunity to pitch in.
“How many people can say ‘I stood up an institution,’” he said. “Not many. So hats off and our great appreciation and thank you for the work you’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.