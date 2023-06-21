'Jurassic Fest'
Students pass a piece of fossilized dinosaur femur around in May at Twin Spruce Junior High School in Gillette. A "Jurassic Fest" in Thermopolis offers the opportunity for families to learn about and dig around for bones this weekend.

A dinosaur event that takes place Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis will feature multi-award-winning British paleontologist, celebrated author and TV host Dean Lomax from the United Kingdom.

