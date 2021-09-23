A 29-year-old man was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was found in a woman’s apartment wearing her sweater on her couch and huffing air duster.
The apartment’s tenant, a 40-year-old woman, reported the man had walked into her home, took her sweater off the coat hanger, put it on and began huffing on her couch, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.