A Wright woman was arrested for breach of peace after causing a disturbance in the Campbell County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
The Clerk of District Court called the Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday to report a woman was loudly using profane language in front of the clerks and general public despite being asked numerous times to stop.
