A musician who played several times at the Donkey Creek Jazz Festival — most recently in 2019 — died last week in Denver.
Denver jazz legend Freddy Rodriguez Sr. died March 27 reportedly of complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Rodriguez, 89, had been hospitalized at S. Joseph Hospital.
The saxophone player was part of Freddy Rodriguez and the Jazz Connection, which played at the Donkey Creek Festival in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
