Zuri Marsh, 6, runs back through the ribbons of her butterfly kite as her aunt Ashley Martinez attempts to get it off the ground and into the air Tuesday at Sage Bluffs Park. After a spring-like warm-up Tuesday, another taste of winter is expected tonight and Thursday.
Campbell County is expected to miss the bulk of a heavy snowstorm anticipated to pound the southeastern part of the state beginning tonight and Thursday.
But that doesn’t mean it will be clear sailing on streets and roads in the morning. Roadways could be pretty ugly after rain or freezing rain falls beginning later tonight, with a 40% chance of snow and freezing drizzle expected after 1 a.m. Thursday.
